California Baptist vs UT Rio Grande Valley College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview,

California Baptist vs UT Rio Grande Valley prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Tuesday, March 8

California Baptist vs UT Rio Grande Valley How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 8

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Michelob ULTRA Arena, Las Vegas, NV

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: California Baptist (17-14), UT Rio Grande Valley (8-22)

– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

California Baptist vs Texas Rio Grande Valley Game Preview, WAC Tournament

Why UT Rio Grande Valley Will Win

The Vaqueros time up with lots and lots and lots of free throws.

They struggle to shoot from the outside, but they’re good at guarding the three, they’re not bad on the boards, and they like getting the ball inside and get to the line.

Now they have to make them.

They only hit 69% from the line, but they’ll get there well over 20 times and have to take advantage of the opportunities. They shot 22 in the 80-72 loss to California Baptist, but they only made half of them, If they can just hit 80% from the line …

– Latest Polls AP | Coaches

Why California Baptist Will Win

The Lancers don’t have a massive problem with fouls. They’re not great at holding up, but as long as they only get whistled around 15 times or so, they’ll be fine.

They’re great at shutting teams down from three, and there’s no real worry about UT Rio Grande Valley from doing anything big from the outside. They have of force turnovers, get out on the move, and don’t get bogged down.

Again, don’t foul, and things should be fine.

– Top 25 Game Previews, Predictions

California Baptist vs UT Rio Grande Valley: What’s Going To Happen

The Vaqueros aren’t shooting well.

The Lancers aren’t exactly Steph Curry from the field, but they’ve hit 25 threes over the last two games and it’s taken five games for UT Rio Grande Valley to generate that many.

California Baptist will get a few threes. That will be enough.

California Baptist vs UT Rio Grande Valley Prediction, Lines

California Baptist 75, UT Rio Grande Valley 64

Line: California Baptist -6.5, o/u: 149

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

– CFN Latest NFL Mock Draft: Post-Combine

Must See Rating: 1.5

5: Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain

1: American Auto

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams