Auburn vs Mississippi State prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Wednesday, March 2

Auburn vs Mississippi State How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, March 2

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, MS

How To Watch: SEC Network

Record: Auburn (25-4), Mississippi State (17-12)

– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Auburn vs Mississippi State Game Preview

Why Auburn Will Win

It’s not like the Tigers are limping along, but it’s not exactly closing out the regular season strong losing two of the last three games.

So what’s the problem for the former No. 1 team?

It’s not doing a good enough job from the field and the threes aren’t there, but the defense has been fantastic. Vanderbilt is the only team in the last six games to get to 40% from the field against the Auburn D, and there’s no worry about Mississippi State bombing away.

The Tiger defense is the best in the SEC in field goal percentage D, and most importantly against the Bulldogs, it has the interior presence to come up with a whole lot of blocks and rebounds.

Again, Mississippi State isn’t going to do anything from three, but …

– Latest Polls AP | Coaches

Why Mississippi State Will Win

The Bulldogs make a whole bunch of things happen on the inside.

No, they don’t take threes and don’t make them when they try, but they still have one of the SEC’s best shooting offenses because of what they do on the inside.

They’ve won three of the last four games even though the shooting hasn’t been all that amazing. Their own D has been great at stopping teams from the outside, but to pull this off they need to keep the turnovers to a minimum, get on the move for easy points, and get the ball inside over and over again.

However …

– Top 25 Game Previews, Predictions

What’s Going To Happen

Yeah, the three. The inability of Mississippi State to do anything on the outside will be a problem.

Beating Missouri two games in a row and getting by Vanderbilt at home is fine, but to beat Auburn you have to go over the top. Florida beat the Tigers with ten threes, and Tennessee was just good enough getting six.

Mississippi State has made 7-of-46 three over the last four games.

Auburn vs Mississippi State Prediction, Lines

Auburn 65, Mississippi State 59

Line: Auburn -3, o/u: 140

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

5: Doing something positive for the next 40 days

1: Fast food tartar sauce

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams