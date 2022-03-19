Auburn vs Miami Prediction, Game Preview NCAA Tournament Second Round

Auburn vs Miami prediction: NCAA Tournament Second Round pick and college basketball game preview.

Auburn vs Miami Game Preview, How To Watch

Date: Sunday, March 20

Venue: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC

Records: Auburn (2 seed, 28-5)

Miami (10 seed, 24-10)

Region: Midwest

Auburn vs Miami Game Preview, NCAA Tournament

Why Miami Will Win

The Hurricanes battled hard in a gut-check 68-66 win over USC. They were great early, struggled late, hit their free throws throughout, and they survived with all the pressure on.

There were problems, and they’re not going to win the rebounding battle – more on that in a moment – but they just don’t make mistakes. Auburn thrives on coming up with turnovers and feeding off the energy to turn games around – or put them away – and Miami doesn’t make mistakes.

It sixth in the nation in fewest turnovers per game – it gave away just three against USC.

Auburn didn’t have that many issues in the 80-61 win ver Jacksonville State, but it was a little uneven at times. Fouls weren’t a problem against the Gamecocks, but they’re an issue.

Again, Miami hits its free throws.

But …

Why Auburn Will Win

The three. Miami needs to be better at that in a hurry.

The Hurricanes might be amazing on the free throw line, they play up-and-down the court with ease, and they never, ever make big mistakes, but they have games when nothing works from the outside.

Yeah, they found a way to beat USC, but they only hit 1-of-14 from three and were just 43% overall from the field.

No, Miami isn’t going to give Auburn the turnovers it needs and wants, but it’s also not going to get enough on the boards.

Miami is awful on the offensive glass – it came up with just three offensive rebounds against the Trojans – and they’re among the worst teams in the country in rebounding margin.

Auburn will be at least +5 in rebounding – and closer to +10 – and …

Auburn vs Miami: What’s Going To Happen

Imagine if USC had a better, faster offense.

The Trojans were able to score with ease in the second half against the Hurricanes, but they don’t go with a high-octane style like Auburn does when everything is working.

Miami isn’t good enough from the outside, Auburn leads the nation in blocked shots – there’s going to be a problem inside – and a grind for 30 minutes will suddenly turn to Auburn’s favor with one brief run to take over.

Auburn vs Miami Prediction, Lines

Auburn 75, Miami 70

Line: Auburn -7.5, o/u: 144

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Auburn vs Miami Must See Rating: 4

