Arizona vs USC prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Tuesday, March 1

Arizona vs USC How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 1

Game Time: 11:00 pm ET

Venue: Galen Center, Los Angeles, CA

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Arizona (25-3), USC (25-4)

Arizona vs USC Game Preview

Why Arizona Will Win

And now the team is back home and looking to get put Colorado game well in the rearview mirror.

The Wildcats were rocked 79-63 in Boulder on Saturday, but that was an aberration. The shooting wasn’t there, the passing was awful, and Colorado owned the momentum of the home crowd to get the big win.

Everyone has a bad day.

Arizona should show off the firepower to push past a USC team with a good offense, but would like to keep this a low-scoring fight. The Trojans don’t take a ton of threes, they don’t force a whole lot of mistakes for easy points, and potentially worst of all considering this was one of the few positives for Arizona against Colorado, the free throw shooting hasn’t been great.

The Wildcats should be able to move the ball around better, and that should make everything else work.

But …

Why USC Will Win

USC is one of the few teams that can hang with Arizona on the boards.

Really, how did Colorado beat Arizona like that? Again, the defense was terrific and the offense timely, but the team hit the boards hard on both ends – it ended up even in rebounding margin.

USC is fifth in the nation in total rebounds and hits the glass hard on both ends. The offensive boards and second chance points were there for the Trojans in the first meeting – a 72-63 loss – but those might not be needed quite as much.

As good as USC is on the boards, it’s was off from the outside in the loss. Now it got its groove back.

What’s Going To Happen

USC is on a nice six-game winning streak since the loss to Arizona including tough wins on the road against Oregon State (bad) and Oregon (good).

It’s shooting a whole lot better, the defense has been great outside of the close call against the Beavers, and it should all work in a tough, tough battle that might be a Pac-12 Championship preview …

It’ll work for about 38 minutes.

USC has had its moments from the free throw line, but it’s not consistent and hits 67% overall on the season.

Arizona hasn’t always been a rock, but it’s been great on the line in the last few road games and will come up with a few extra late in a thriller.

Arizona vs USC Prediction, Lines

Arizona 72, USC 69

Line: Arizona -4.5, o/u: 150.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 4.5

