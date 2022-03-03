Arizona vs Stanford prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Thursday, March 3

Arizona vs Stanford How To Watch

Date: Thursday, March 3

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: McKale Center, Tucson, AZ

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Arizona (25-3), Stanford (15-13)

Arizona vs Stanford Game Preview

Why Stanford Will Win

Stanford is having a few problems, only beating lowly Oregon State over the last six games and putting up just 39 points more than you did against Cal a few days ago.

However, the team can still hit the boards.

Arizona might have all the talent, the scoring, and the pop to score in surges, but there’s no shot to hang with this team if you can’t rebound.

Stanford gets a ton of offensive rebounds because there are plenty of changes, but it’s second in the Pac-12 behind Arizona in rebounding margin. It came up with nine more than the Wildcats in the first meeting and …

Why Arizona Will Win

And Stanford lost 85-57.

There’s just no scoring punch with the Cardinal right now. It shot well against the miserable Beavers, but they couldn’t buy a basket. They’ve had major issues just to get 60 points over the last several weeks, and they’re about to struggle against the Wildcat defense, too.

Arizona is fourth in the nation in field goal percentage allowed, and not it’s getting a team that hasn’t come close to hitting 40% of its shots over any of its last three games.

The Wildcats average over 84 points per game. Stanford has scored more than 80 once since pushing past Dartmouth in overtime in mid-December.

What’s Going To Happen

At some point Arizona is going to give everyone a rest.

It already has the Pac-12 regular season title locked up, and there’s still a date with Cal in a few days as the home finale, but the focus should still be there.

Stanford will be plucky, and it’ll be able to hang around a bit, but it’s just won’t score enough to pull off the shocker.

Arizona vs Stanford Prediction, Lines

Arizona 83, Stanford 64

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Rating: 2

