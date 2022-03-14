AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll, Rankings: Final Regular Season

Where do all the top teams rank in the final regular season AP Top 25 college basketball poll? Which teams just missed out but received votes?

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews

2022 AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll: Final Regular Season

Others Receiving Votes

Virginia Tech 63, South Dakota State 33, San Diego State 33, LSU 25, Loyola Chicago 18, Memphis 18, North Carolina 16, Michigan State 14, Texas A&M 13, Alabama 9, Ohio State 7, Creighton 4, Vermont 3, Indiana 2, San Francisco 2, Davidson 2, Yale 1, Longwood 1, Seton Hall 1

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.

25. Texas Longhorns 21-11 72 (22)

24. Colorado State Rams 25-5 82 (23)

23. Boise State Broncos 27-7 165 (NR)

22. USC Trojans 26-7 170 (21)

– Coaches Poll Final Regular Season

21. UConn Huskies 23-9 353 (20)

20. Murray State Racers 30-2 425 (19)

19. Illinois Fighting Illini 22-9 457 (16)

18. Saint Mary’s Gaels 25-7 508 (17)

17. Arkansas Razorbacks 25-8 578 (15)

16. Iowa Hawkeyes 26-9 661 (24)

– NCAA Tournament Schedule

15. Houston Cougars 29-5 665 (18)

14. Wisconsin Badgers 24-7 685 (12)

13. Providence Friars 25-5 723 (11)

12. Texas Tech Red Raiders 25-9 819 (14)

11. UCLA Bruins 25-7 823 (13)

– College Football All-Transfer Portal Team

10. Purdue Boilermakers 27-7 958 (T9)

9. Duke Blue Devils 28-6 986(7)

8. Auburn Tigers 27-5 1144 (4)

7. Kentucky Wildcats 26-7 1178 (5)

6. Villanova Wildcats 26-7 1211 (8)

5. Tennessee Volunteers 26-7 1235 (T9)

4. Baylor Bears 26-6 1286 (3)

3. Kansas Jayhawks 28-6 1388 (6)

2. Arizona Wildcats 31-3 1470 7 1st (2)

1. Gonzaga Bulldogs 26-3 1518 54 1st (1)

AP Poll, All-Time College Football Rankings

Greatest Programs of All-Time | 1930s | 1940s | 1950s

1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s