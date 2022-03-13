AP Poll Top 25 Projection, College Basketball Rankings Prediction Before the NCAA Tournament

What will the latest 2022 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the college basketball rankings after the regular season and before the NCAA Tournament.
Note that this is NOT the actual 2022 college basketball AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before it is released.
AP Poll College Basketball Rankings Prediction: Pre-NCAA Tournament
Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.
25. Texas Longhorns 21-11 (22)
24. South Dakota State Jackrabbits 30-4 (NR)
23. Boise State Broncos 27-7 (NR)
22. USC Trojans 26-7 (21)
21. UConn Huskies 23-9 (20)
20. Illinois Fighting Illini 22-9 (16)
19. Murray State Racers 30-2 (19)
18. Saint Mary’s Gaels 25-7 (17)
17. Wisconsin Badgers 24-7 (12)
16. Iowa Hawkeyes 26-9 (24)
15. Arkansas Razorbacks 25-8 (15)
14. Providence Friars 25-5 (11)
13. Purdue Boilermakers 27-7 (T9)
12. Texas Tech Red Raiders 25-9 (14)
11. UCLA Bruins 25-7 (13)
10. Houston Cougars 29-5 (18)
9. Villanova Wildcats 26-7 (8)
8. Kentucky Wildcats 26-7 (5)
7. Auburn Tigers 27-5 (4)
6. Duke Blue Devils 28-6 (7)
5. Baylor Bears 26-6 (3)
4. Tennessee Volunteers 26-7 (T9)
3. Kansas Jayhawks 28-6 (6)
2. Arizona Wildcats 31-3 (2)
1. Gonzaga Bulldogs 26-3 (1)
