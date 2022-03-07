AP Poll Top 25, College Basketball Rankings Week 18

Where do all the top teams rank in the Week 18 AP Top 25 college basketball poll? Which teams just missed out but received votes?

2021 AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll: Week 18

Others Receiving Votes

Boise State 49, South Dakota State 32, Memphis 26, San Diego State 24, LSU 22, Loyola Chicago 16, Ohio State 16, Seton Hall 9, San Francisco 9, Rutgers 8, Alabama 7, Notre Dame 4, Vermont 3, Davidson 1, Longwood 1

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.

25. North Carolina Tar Heels 23-8 56 (NR)

24. Iowa Hawkeyes 22-9 189 (24)

23. Colorado State Rams 24-4 194 (NR)

22. Texas Longhorns 21-10 216 (21)

21. USC Trojans 25-6 279 (16)

20. UConn Huskies 22-8 370 (18)

19. Murray State Racers 30-2 424 (22)

18. Houston Cougars 26-5 502 (T14)

17. Saint Mary’s Gaels 24-6 506 (19)

16. Illinois Fighting Illini 22-8 612 (20)

15. Arkansas Razorbacks 24-7 687 (T14)

14. Texas Tech Red Raiders 23-8 730 (12)

13. UCLA Bruins 23-6 737 (17)

12. Wisconsin Badgers 24-6 857 (10)

11. Providence Friars 24-4 951 (9)

T9. Tennessee Volunteers 23-7 967 (13)

T9. Purdue Boilermakers 25-6 967 (8)

8. Villanova Wildcats 23-7 1096 (11)

7. Duke Blue Devils 26-5 1100 (4)

6. Kansas Jayhawks 25-6 1170 (6)

5. Kentucky Wildcats 25-6 1306 (7)

4. Auburn Tigers 27-4 1331 (5)

3. Baylor Bears 26-5 1402 3 1st (3)

2. Arizona Wildcats 28-3 1435 6 1st (2)

1. Gonzaga Bulldogs 24-3 1514 52 1st (1)

