Alabama vs Texas A&M prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Wednesday, March 2

Alabama vs Texas A&M How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, March 2

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, AL

How To Watch: SEC Network

Record: Alabama (19-10), Texas A&M (18-11)

Alabama vs Texas A&M Game Preview

Why Texas A&M Will Win

Texas A&M fell off the map for too long with eight straight losses, but it was able to right the ship with three wins in the last four games.

Nah, beating Florida, Vanderbilt, Georgia, and Ole Miss isn’t all that big a deal, but it was still a good run to kick up NCAA Tournament hopes again.

The motivation is strong – the team could use a quality win like this just to be able to breathe a little easier.

What’s the team doing so well? It’s making shots.

That was a he problem during the losing streak, but it’s been able to crank up the points on the inside and the free throw line, especially over the last two games.

That, and the rebounding – especially on the offensive end – has been nasty.

But …

Why Alabama Will Win

Yeah, the Texas A&M offense is starting to work a bit better, but there’s working against the mediocre and keeping up with this.

The Crimson Tide have won five of their last six games with a go, go, GO offense that puts up a bazillion threes.

It’s the Sam’s Club of college basketball – this offense works in bulk.

Lots of shots, lots of volume threes, lots of ball movement. It’s a super-fun team that does a bunch of things right to overcome the deficiencies on the defensive side and the overall field goal percentage, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Offensive rebounds. Texas A&M needs them, but Alabama will attack well enough on the glass to keep that from happening enough to pull this off.

You have to be able to D the three against Alabama and then grab the rebound. Kentucky wasn’t able to do that, but it still won a few weeks ago because it went wacky from the field and made just about everything from the outside.

Texas A&M can’t do that, and it’s not going to blow out Bama in rebounding margin.

Alabama vs Texas A&M Prediction, Lines

Alabama 82, Texas A&M 68

Line: Alabama -9.5, o/u: 153

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 3

