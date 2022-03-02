Alabama Football Schedule 2022: 3 Things To Know

Alabama football schedule 2022: Who does Alabama miss on the SEC schedule and what are 3 things to know?

2022 Alabama Football Schedule

Sept 3 Utah State

Sept 10 at Texas

Sept 17 ULM

Sept 24 Vanderbilt

Oct 1 at Arkansas

Oct 8 Texas A&M

Oct 15 at Tennessee

Oct 22 Mississippi State

Oct 29 OPEN DATE

Nov 5 at LSU

Nov 12 at Ole Miss

Nov 19 Austin Peay

Nov 26 Auburn

Alabama Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Crimson Tide miss from the SEC West slate?

What do you give the program that has everything? How about a schedule against the SEC East that doesn’t include Georgia, or Florida, and even a dangerous Kentucky?

Alabama also misses South Carolina and Missouri, ad that means it gets the nicest gift possible – home against Vanderbilt.

However, its annual date with Tennessee is on the road, and that’s coming off the showdown against Texas A&M.

Alabama Football Schedule What To Know: There’s actually some work to do

No, there’s no Georgia or Florida, and Texas A&M has to come to Bryant-Denny, but there’s plenty to worry about.

Remember, Alabama lives in the high-rent district. Anything less than at least an 11-1 regular season slate won’t do, and even that might be disappointing. However …

At Texas, at Arkansas, at Tennessee, at LSU, at Ole Miss.

Five road games, five – potentially – dangerous attacks in five totally different ways, and five very, very dangerous landmines to sidestep.

Alabama Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

For just about anyone else this is a 9-3 schedule if everything goes right, but with a 7-5 run lurking for a strong team and 5-7 concerns for a weaker Power Five program.

Of course, it’s Alabama, so go 12-0 or go home.

However, there’s a whole lot to be worried about among those five road games, especially with LSU and Ole Miss on back-to-back weeks to close out a run of Texas A&M followed by three road games in four dates.

As always in the SEC, it’s about how many body blows can a team take before they all add up into a tough loss?

Throw in the Mike Leach Mississippi State attack and the regular season finale against Auburn, and again, Alabama has to go to work.

