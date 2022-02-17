Xavier vs UConn prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, February 19

Xavier vs UConn How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 19

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Gamble Pavilion, Storrs, CT

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Xavier (17-7), UConn (17-7)

Xavier vs UConn Game Preview

Why Xavier Will Win

It’s been a rough few weeks for the Musketeers, but they were able to get by UConn as the one win in the last four games.

How?

They were excellent from the field, they held the Huskies to just 38% from the field, and they got fouled over and over and over again.

Even in the losses lately, the team is doing a great job at getting to the free throw line and it’s been strong from the field. No, there aren’t going to be any threes, but the inside scoring presence is strong and …

Why UConn Will Win

Xavier is getting KILLED on the defensive glass.

Seton Hall and UConn were able to get way too many second chances, St. John’s was able to move the ball around for a whole lot of easy shots, and DePaul was able to win the rebounding battle in its tight win.

UConn has been fine defensively lately – the Xavier game was a bit of an outlier – and it just needs to not screw this up. There can’t be the 23 fouls like there were in the first meeting and it’s got to do its part to get to the free throw line, too.

More than anything else in this, though …

What’s Going To Happen

Offensive rebounds. UConn will get them, and Xavier won’t. Considering the Musketeers aren’t going to do anything big from three, that’s going to matter.

The Huskies will overcome a whole lot of misfires from outside to win the battle in the interior and get revenge for that earlier loss.

Xavier vs UConn Prediction, Lines

UConn 73, Xavier 68

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Rating: 3

