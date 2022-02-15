Wyoming vs New Mexico prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Tuesday, February 15

Wyoming vs New Mexico How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, February 15

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: The Pit, Albuquerque, NM

How To Watch: Stadium

Record: Wyoming (21-3), New Mexico (10-14)

Wyoming vs New Mexico Game Preview

Why Wyoming Will Win

Wyoming has found just about every way to win lately.

It’s been able to get by on lots of free throws. It had a few wins when it owned the boards. It’s been able to move the ball around at times to get key shots in big moments, and it’s been able to clamp down on the three time and again.

It might not be ripping through teams like it did through the first part of the season, but this group is battle tested through tight moments and in tense situations.

Five of the last eight games were decided by three points or fewer, and one of the games that wasn’t went into overtime. It’s 7-1 in that stretch.

New Mexico can’t rebound with the Cowboys and it doesn’t play enough D to win a low scoring fight, but …

Why New Mexico Will Win

The Lobos have picked it up lately.

It got rocked by San Diego State, but it won three of its last four games after going on a brutal seven game losing streak to start 2022.

One of those losses was to Wyoming, but the Lobos were able to make it a fight with a 93-91 up-and-down battle. The inside game is there – they shot 49% or better in five of the last eight games – and the free throw shooting has been great lately when the O can actually get to the line.

However …

What’s Going To Happen

Wyoming hasn’t been bad on the road. Again, it’s a team that knows how to come though when it has to, and it’s got too much firepower for a New Mexico team that went lights out in the first game, but won’t do that this time around.

It’s Wyoming, though. This is going to be close and interesting.

Wyoming vs New Mexico Prediction, Lines

Wyoming 83, New Mexico 79

Line: Wyoming -5.5, o/u: 150.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

