Wyoming vs Air Force prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, February 19

Wyoming vs Air Force How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 19

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Arena-Auditorium, Laramie, WY

How To Watch: Stadium

Record: Air Force (10-14), Wyoming (21-4)

Wyoming vs Air Force Game Preview

Why Air Force Will Win

The Falcons were able to keep it way too close the first time around in a 63-61 loss to the Cowboys. They had one of their best shooting days of the season but they couldn’t hit from the free throw line and wasted a great day from the defense.

Overall, it’s a good Air Force defense that should be able to keep the score relatively low. That’s been a problem lately, but it’s able to force a whole lot of takeaways and there’s no concern about giving the ball away.

Wyoming does a whole lot of positive things, but it doesn’t come up with steals and doesn’t force a whole lot of blocks. However …

Why Wyoming Will Win

The Cowboys are doing a great job guarding the three, they’re tremendous on the defensive boards, and they’re overcoming the lack of threes with timely points.

And now they’re back home.

11-0 in Laramie, they’re hitting close to 50% from the field in their familiar surroundings, teams aren’t able to hit enough from three to overcome it, and the energy of the building takes this team to another level.

What’s Going To Happen

Air Force is just 2-7 on the road, and it’s not going to suddenly step up its game now.

It doesn’t have the size on the inside to hold up against Wyoming on the glass – there will be too many one-and-dones.

The Cowboys will hit almost half of their shots and there will be a whole lot of empty Air Force trips.

Wyoming vs Air Force Prediction, Lines

Wyoming 77, Air Force 64

Must See Rating: 2

