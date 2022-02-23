Wisconsin vs Minnesota prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Wednesday, February 23

Wisconsin vs Minnesota How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, February 23

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Williams Arena, Minneapolis, MN

How To Watch: BTN

Record: Wisconsin (21-5), Minnesota (13-12)

Wisconsin vs Minnesota Game Preview

Why Wisconsin Will Win

The Badgers beat the Gophers 66-60 in late January, and it hasn’t worked out well for the Maroon and Gold ever since.

Minnesota has lost seven of its last nine games because the offense isn’t scoring enough, there aren’t enough rebounds at either end, and there isn’t enough ball movement.

Wisconsin hasn’t been steady, but it’s been able to find ways to win, getting through a literal fight with Michigan after rolling by Indiana on the road thanks to an offense that’s doing a nice job from the field.

Minnesota is last in the Big Ten in total rebounds, last in defense field goal percentage, and the extra passes and assists come and go, but …

Why Minnesota Will Win

Come up with a lot of assists, and things work out well for the Gophers.

They made 20 assist against Penn State, and won. They came up with 22 against Northwestern, and won. They have a hard time from three, they don’t generate enough takeaways to come up with transition points, and offensive rebounds are a rumor. But pass the ball around well and good things happen.

Wisconsin might not turn the ball over, but it doesn’t come up with any steals and it’s last in the Big Ten in assists. The D has allowed 11 or more assists in five of the last six games, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Yeah, the rebounds.

Wisconsin isn’t great at cranking them up, but Minnesota is a disaster at times on the boards. It has come up with double-digit offensive rebounds just once, and it’s not going to do enough on either end to take care of the misfires.

That, and the Minnesota offense just doesn’t score enough – 2022 has been rough.

Wisconsin vs Minnesota Prediction, Lines

Wisconsin 73, Minnesota 63

Line: Wisconsin -4.5, o/u: 135

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Must See Rating: 2

