Wisconsin vs Indiana prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Tuesday, February 15

Wisconsin vs Indiana How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, February 15

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, IN

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Wisconsin (19-5), Indiana (16-8)

Wisconsin vs Indiana Game Preview

Why Wisconsin Will Win

Wisconsin might be struggling, but Indiana is really having a few problems.

The offense doesn’t work.

The Hoosiers can shoot just fine on the inside, and they’re careful about moving the ball around to get a good shot – at times – but the threes just aren’t there, the free throw shooting is atrocious, and it’s been a problem to get to 60 points over the last several games.

Wisconsin might not have the defense you think it does, but it doesn’t turn the ball over, the shooting has been okay, and it’s a good enough rebounding team to make IU pay for its misses.

However …

Why Indiana Will Win

Which Wisconsin team will show up?

The threes aren’t there lately, the overall shooting is the worst in the Big Ten, and the D just isn’t coming up with enough stops.

Rutgers went off from three in its shocking 73-65 win, Illinois was great on the inside, and overall, everyone who can do anything on the inside can score if there’s just a little bit of patience.

Indiana has a good inside defensive presence, the rebounding will matter against a Badger group that just doesn’t generate second chance points, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Indiana can’t hit free throws.

It’s an easy gameplan for the Badgers. Pack it in, dare the Hoosiers to shoot from the outside, and go ahead and hack away and assume the empty possession will come.

How bad is the shooting? IU hasn’t hit 30% from three in any of the last three games and it can’t hist 60% from the line lately.

That’s going to matter late against a Badger team that finds an extra gear on the road.

Wisconsin vs Indiana Prediction, Lines

Wisconsin 70, Indiana 65

Line: Indiana -3.5, o/u: 132

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

