Wisconsin Football Schedule 2022: 3 Things To Know

Wisconsin Football Schedule 2022

Sept 3 Illinois State

Sept 10 Washington State

Sept 17 New Mexico State

Sept 24 at Ohio State

Oct 1 Illinois

Oct 8 at Northwestern

Oct 15 at Michigan State

Oct 22 Purdue

Oct 29 OPEN DATE

Nov 5 Maryland

Nov 12 at Iowa

Nov 19 at Nebraska

Nov 26 Minnesota

Wisconsin Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Badgers miss from the Big Ten East Division?

Oh that’s fun … Wisconsin gets to go to Ohio State. And Michigan State to face former Badger-now-Michigan State coach Mel Tucker. And gets a possibly dangerous Maryland team – but that’s coming off a two-week break.

There’s no Michigan or Penn State – that’s obviously a plus – but there’s no Indiana or Rutgers, either.

In West play, Minnesota and Purdue come to Camp Randall, but back-to-back road games against Iowa and Nebraska is rough.

Wisconsin Football Schedule What To Know: It’s all about the road games

There are five road dates, but they’re all a problem.

Going to Ohio State is brutal, and it’s worse when it starts a run of three road games in four weeks. The Badgers always turn the ball over a bazillion times at Northwestern, and that’s followed up by the trip to Michigan State.

Again, the Iowa and Nebraska games on two straight road dates is an issue.

Wisconsin Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

Washington State will bring a fun passing game, but the Badgers get to ease into the season with all three non-conference games at home. They get a free pass with that date at Ohio State to follow.

It’s a workable schedule to win the West and get to the Big Ten Championship, but it’s all going to come down to those two road games against Iowa and Nebraska. Win those two, (most likely) get to Indianapolis.

