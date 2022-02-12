Washington Football Schedule 2022: 3 Things To Know

Washington football schedule 2022: Who does Washington miss on the Pac-12 schedule and what are 3 things to know?

Washington Football Schedule 2022

Sept 3 Kent State

Sept 10 Portland State

Sept 17 Michigan State

Sept 24 Stanford

Oct 1 at UCLA

Oct 8 at Arizona State

Oct 15 Arizona

Oct 22 at Cal

Oct 29 OPEN DATE

Nov 5 Oregon State

Nov 12 at Oregon

Nov 19 Colorado

Nov 26 at Washington State

Washington Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Huskies miss from the Pac-12 South Division?

Find a better break in college football than Washington missing both defending Pac-12 champion Utah and USC from the Pac-12 South.

That’s about as nice as it gets, and that means Arizona and Colorado are on the slate – both of those are at home – along with Arizona State and UCLA. Those last two are tough back-to-back road games, but again, that’s not Utah and USC.

Against the North, Washington has to go to Oregon, but it doesn’t leave the state of Washington outside of that after October 22nd. There might be five Pac-12 road games, but again, there’s no USC or Utah – there’s no complaining.

Washington Football Schedule What To Know: Start hot. There’s no excuse.

There’s no given after dropping the opener last year to Montana, but starting the season at home against Kent State and Portland State isn’t bad. Playing Michigan State is rough, but at least that’s in Seattle.

Start with those three games and the Pac-12 opener against Stanford, and the Huskies don’t have to leave home until October 1st.

The payback is with that run of three road games in four weeks and there aren’t two home games in a row after September.

Washington Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

Going to Oregon and Arizona State might make it tough to hope for a trip to the Pac-12 Championship if there’s a quick turnaround, but any team good enough to dream of getting there – and that’s a reasonable hope for a program like this, even after 2021 – should be able to win enough to at least get to the Oregon game with a shot to make a whole lot of noise.

At the very least, there’s no excuse to not go bowling with this slate.

