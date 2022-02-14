Wake Forest vs Duke prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Tuesday, February 15

Wake Forest vs Duke How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, February 15

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, NC

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Wake Forest (20-6), Duke (21-4)

Wake Forest vs Duke Game Preview

Why Wake Forest Will Win

Wake Forest can’t quite get over the hump.

It’s been hovering around the top 25 with a recent appearance, and there’s not much of an NCAA Tournament concern, but it has too many hiccups. It’s been solid, though, against some of the ACC’s stronger teams.

It got rocked by Duke 76-64 back in mid-January, but that’s partly because it had one of its worst three-point shooting days of the season. Granted, that’s what Duke does defensively, but Wake Forest is far more prolific from three than it showed.

It’s been hitting everything else from the field – it leads the ACC in field goal percentage – and it should move the ball around well enough to get around that Duke D on the perimeter, but …

Why Duke Will Win

Again, the Duke defense is just that good.

Wake Forest doesn’t have to hit from three to win, but going inside on the Blue Devils is a problem and it’s been hard for most teams to do much of anything from three.

Duke has allowed teams to hit 40% or more from three just once since Thanksgiving.

Wake Forest doesn’t do enough on the offensive glass, and for all of assists and ball movement there are way too many turnovers – way too many – but …

What’s Going To Happen

Again, the shooting.

Duke is incredible from the field, but Wake Forest has the ability to keep the pressure on with a whole lot of points coming in a whole lot of ways. The first performance against Duke was one of the team’s worst scoring days of the year – it’s going to push this into the 70s.

Duke will rise back up at home after losing to Virginia the last time out in Cameron Indoor, but it’s going to be in for a fun fight.

Wake Forest vs Duke Prediction, Lines

Duke 81, Wake Forest 74

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Rating: 4

