Wake Forest Football Schedule 2022: 3 Things To Know

Wake Forest football schedule 2022: Who does Wake Forest miss on the ACC schedule and what are 3 things to know?

Wake Forest Football Schedule 2022

Sept 1 VMI

Sept 10 at Vanderbilt

Sept 17 Liberty

Sept 24 Clemson

Oct 1 at Florida State

Oct 8 Army

Oct 15 OPEN DATE

Oct 22 Boston College

Oct 29 at Louisville

Nov 5 at NC State

Nov 12 North Carolina

Nov 19 Syracuse

Nov 26 at Duke

Wake Forest Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Demon Deacons miss from the Coastal Division?

It’s not a bad deal. The Demon Deacons get Duke as its Coastal road game – and it’s at the end of the regular season – and North Carolina is a home date. There’s no complaining about missing Miami, Pitt, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Georgia Tech.

In the Atlantic Division, the Clemson game is at home to kick off ACC play, but going to Florida State and NC State will be a problem.

Wake Forest Football Schedule What To Know: It’s spread out, and that’s not bad

Unlike some teams – Syracuse, for one – who have a major imbalance of home and road game timing, Wake Forest only has five road games, and there isn’t any run of three in four weeks.

Three of the last five games are on the road, but there’s only one game outside of North Carolina – at Louisville – after October 1st.

Wake Forest Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

It’s not a bad slate, but there can’t be any misfires in the winnable games against Vanderbilt, Liberty, and Army. Win those three non-conference games and it should be a good start to the season before dealing with the bulk of the road games over the finishing kick.

It might take a few breaks like Florida State, North Carolina, and Louisville to struggle to have another big season, but there are more than enough winnable games to be a factor again.

