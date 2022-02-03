Virginia Tech Football Schedule 2022: 3 Things To Know

Virginia Tech football schedule 2022: Who does Virginia Tech miss on the ACC schedule and what are 3 things to know?

Virginia Tech Football Schedule 2022

Sept 2 or 3 at Oklahoma State

Sept 10 Boston College

Sept 17 Wofford

Sept 22 West Virginia

Oct 1 at North Carolina

Oct 8 at Pitt

Oct 15 Miami

Oct 22 OPEN DATE

Oct 27 at NC State

Nov 5 Georgia Tech

Nov 12 at Duke

Nov 19 at Liberty

Nov 26 Virginia

Virginia Tech Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Hokies miss from the Atlantic Division?

The Hokies have to deal with NC State from the Atlantic on a late October Thursday night, but at least that’s coming off a week off. Opening up the ACC season with Boston College isn’t all that bad considering it’s at home, and best of all, there’s no Clemson or Wake Forest to face. They also miss Florida State, Louisville, and Syracuse.

In the Coastal, they have to go to North Carolina and Pitt. That’s a problem, but they get Miami and Virginia at home.

Virginia Tech Football Schedule What To Know: It’s going to feel like they’re never at home

The Hokies get a run of three straight September home games all in a 12 day span, and that’s about it for the fun in Blacksburg for a while.

From September 22nd until the regular season finale against Virginia, Virginia Tech gets just two home games. Making this weirder is how it’s all staggered with three road games in four, and then another three road games in four with NC State ending one run and starting another.

Virginia Tech Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

It’s really not all that bad as long as the team gets used to playing well on the road.

All of the home games are manageable, and the two non-conference road games at Old Dominion and Liberty shouldn’t be a problem if the Hokies are any good, but there might be a wall to hit in mid-November with all the time away from Blacksburg.

