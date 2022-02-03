Virginia Football Schedule 2022: 3 Things To Know

Virginia football schedule 2022: Who does Virginia miss on the ACC schedule and what are 3 things to know?

Virginia Football Schedule 2022

Sept 3 Richmond

Sept 10 at Illinois

Sept 17 Oklahoma State

Sept 23 at Syracuse

Oct 1 at Duke

Oct 8 Louisville

Oct 15 OPEN DATE

Oct 20 at Georgia Tech

Oct 29 Miami

Nov 5 North Carolina

Nov 12 Pitt

Nov 19 Coastal Carolina

Nov 26 at Virginia Tech

Virginia Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Cavaliers miss from the Atlantic Division?

There are worse fates than to get Louisville and Syracuse from the Atlantic.

Neither game will be a layup – especially with the Syracuse game on a Friday night in the dome – but there’s no Clemson, NC State, or Wake Forest to face. The Cavaliers also miss Boston College and Florida State.

In the Coastal, the rivalry date with Virginia Tech is on the road, but Pitt, Miami, and North Carolina all have to come to Scott.

Virginia Football Schedule What To Know: It’s an easier slate than it seems, but …

The key will be to survive the first half on the road.

Richmond, at Illinois, and Old Dominion is a nice way to start the Tony Elliott era, and Coastal Carolina has to come to Charlottesville.

There’s a run of four road games in six games after kicking things off against Richmond, but Syracuse, Duke, and Georgia Tech are all manageable and winnable. Get by that, and there’s a beautiful run of four straight home games including bang-bang-bang against the top Coastal Teams – Miami, North Carolina, and Pitt – before closing out with Coastal Carolina and at Virginia Tech.

Virginia Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

It’s a fun schedule.

It’s not all that bad and it should be light enough to get to a bowl game without too much of a problem. The toughest road game by far is at Virginia Tech to close things out.

There isn’t one road against a team that went bowling last year. Take care of home, and everything else should be fine.

