Villanova vs UConn prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Tuesday, February 22

Villanova vs UConn How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, February 22

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: XL Center, Hartford, CT

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Villanova (21-6), UConn (19-7)

Villanova vs UConn Game Preview

Why Villanova Will Win

The Wildcats are on fire.

They can’t beat Marquette, but they’re 15-2 – those two losses were to the Golden Eagles – in their last 17 games including an 85-74 win over UConn in early February.

They’re not just relying on the threes like they normally do, but they’re getting them.

They’re crushing it on the free throw line and were rolling overall from the field against everyone but that M team.

UConn doesn’t shoot enough threes, and it commits way too many fouls – both major problems to try beating Villanova right now.

Really, how good are the Wildcats shooting? They’re No. 1 in the nation on the free throw line and averaging nine made threes per game.

However …

Why UConn Will Win

Villanova doesn’t have enough of an inside defensive presence and it’s about to have a problem on the boards.

UConn only came up with three blocks in the first meeting, and that’s an aberration. Even worse, it had 19 rebounds – the next game against that Marquette team that Villanova can’t handle, UCOnn had 43 boards in the win.

It’s not that UConn is unbeatable at home but it only loses when it can’t make anything. It’s 12-0 when it hit more than 32% from the field at home, and 0-2 when it doesn’t.

What’s Going To Happen

UConn will be looking to make a massive statement.

It might be playing well lately, but beating Villanova will mean everything to make a push in the Big East regular season title hunt. Lose, and forget about catching Providence and all but blow off getting by Villanova.

UConn will shoot just well enough overall – and will be good enough on the boards – to win in a tense, entertaining fight.

Villanova vs UConn Prediction, Lines

UConn 72, Villanova 68

Must See Rating: 4

