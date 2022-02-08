Villanova vs St. John’s prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Tuesday, February 8

Villanova vs St. John’s How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, February 8

Game Time: 8:30 ET

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Villanova (17-6), St. John’s (13-9)

Villanova vs St. John’s Game Preview

Why Villanova Will Win

We already did this a week ago and Villanova didn’t have too many problems handling the St. John’s high-powered offense.

The Wildcats won on the free throw line, they did a nice job from the field, and they went off from three. It also helped that the defense that’s been solid all year at guarding the three kept the Red Storm from doing anything outside.

For all of the good things the St. John’s offense does, it’s been awful at times over last few weeks from three, but …

Why St. John’s Will Win

It still manages to stay in games when it’s not hitting from the outside.

It was lousy from three against Villanova – hitting just 4-of-21 tries – and it was still sort of around in the 11-point loss. It couldn’t hit a thing a Butler a few days ago and won.

There are a whole lot of assists and a whole lot of points off of mistakes to find other ways to score when the outside shots aren’t dropping. It’s a fun team that knows hot to get up and down the floor. Even though Villanova plays a good style of D, the first time around was an aberration.

St. John’s isn’t scoring just 62 points this time around, and now it’s in Madison Square Garden. So …

What’s Going To Happen

Just how much can the St. John’s offense get going? When it scored more than 83 points it’s 9-0, and when it gets more than 75 it’s 12-2.

Villanova has only allowed more than 75 points five times, and it only gave up more than 83 once – and it took overtime for UCLA to get there.

The Red Storm will be far stronger offensively than they were the first time around against Villanova, but they’re not going to come up with enough over the finishing kick.

The Wildcats will come back roaring in the final moments when they need to.

Villanova vs St. John’s Prediction, Lines

Villanova 73, St. John’s 68

Line: Villanova -4.5, o/u: 145.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams