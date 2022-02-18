Villanova vs Georgetown prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, February 19

Villanova vs Georgetown How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 19

Game Time: 5:00 ET

Venue: Finneran Pavilion, Villanova, PA

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Villanova (20-6), Georgetown (6-19)

Villanova vs Georgetown Game Preview

Why Georgetown Will Win

Georgetown can hit the boards.

The defense might not be anything great, and it might not force a whole lot of mistakes, but it’s able to hit the boards hard and should be able to come up with enough offensive rebounds to come up with plenty of second chance points.

The Hoyas lost the first time around 85-74, but they were able to make almost all of their free throws and weren’t hit all that hard from the outside.

Keep Villanova off the free throw line and hot it to under ten made threes, and Georgetown will be doing its job to keep this close.

However …

Why Villanova Will Win

Georgetown has lost 15 straight for a reason.

Yeah, it can rebound, but it’s awful at guarding teams from the outside – almost everyone hits 40% from three lately against this defense – and there’s just not enough rebounds to be had. It has allowed teams to make 45% or more of its shots in the last five games, and letting teams hit half of their shots has been close to the norm.

Villanova might not be consistent lately from three, but it’s great from the field and amazing on the free throw line. Georgetown doesn’t have the defense to hold up.

What’s Going To Happen

Everyone is getting fat on the Hoya defense, and now Villanova gets to have its turn again.

Even if the threes aren’t dropping like they normally are, the Wildcats will still do far more from the outside than the Hoyas will, and they’ll pull away by being terrific on the free throw line.

Villanova vs Georgetown Prediction, Lines

Villanova 84, Georgetown 63

