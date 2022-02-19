USC vs Washington State prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Sunday, February 20

USC vs Washington State How To Watch

Date: Sunday, February 20

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Galen Center, Los Angeles, CA

How To Watch: FS1

Record: USC (22-4), Washington State (14-11)

USC vs Washington State Game Preview

Why Washington State Will Win

The Cougars made it fun way back in early December.

It seems like a million years ago now, but USC slipped by Wazzu 63-61 back on December 4th. There have been a few good moments since then, and the team is on a four game losing streak, but Washington State will throw some things at the Trojans.

USC doesn’t score a ton. It’s not going to show up into the stadium and put up 95 points and run aways with it. Washington State will be in this throughout, and it’ll start with shooting lots and lots of threes.

USC might have the ability to close out on the outside, but Washington State shoots enough to get bulk threes in a game that should be played in the 60s.

Get to ten threes, and look out. However …

Why USC Will Win

Washington State might not be strong enough lately from three, but that’s not necessary the problem. It’s getting the offensive rebounds, and it’s not going to stop bombing away, but it just doesn’t move the ball around well enough to pick up the slack if those outside shots aren’t dropping.

USC’s defense is at its best when it’s able to grab the rebound, settle down, and then move the ball for an easy basket. No, it won’t shoot the threes like Washington State will, but it’ll make about 40% of them – quality will overcome quantity.

There’s that, the rebounds will matter, and …

What’s Going To Happen

USC was able to win the first time around without hitting a thing from the outside, with a season-worst 2-of-12 beyond the arc.

Washington State just isn’t shooting well enough. It’s been miserable from the field over the four-game losing streak, and USC isn’t the team to go against if you’re not making shots.

However, the Cougars will be in this because it’ll be low scoring throughout, but USC will get the rebounds Wazzu won’t.

USC vs Washington State Prediction, Lines

USC 73, Washington State 65

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Rating: 3

