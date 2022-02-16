USC vs Washington prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Thursday, February 17

USC vs Washington How To Watch

Date: Thursday, February 17

Game Time: 11:30 pm ET

Venue: Galen Center, Los Angeles, CA

How To Watch: Pac-12 Network

Record: USC (21-4), Washington (13-10)

USC vs Washington Game Preview

Why Washington Will Win

It’s just this simple with Washington …

When it shoots well, it wins. When it doesn’t shoot well, it doesn’t.

Of course all teams are better when they make baskets, but the Huskies don’t have the ability to pick up the slack when they’re not on from the field. However, they’re 8-0 when making 42% or more of their passes and 1902 when the hit 40% or more.

And the offense travels. The team is only 5-5 away from Seattle, but the shooting and easy points are there.

No, they don’t move the ball around well and they don’t shoot enough threes, but they come up with a whole lot of takeaways and generate a whole slew of transition points – hence the better field goal percentage in wins.

However …

Why USC Will Win

Washington, meet the USC defense.

The Trojans might not be a high-powered scoring machine, but they’re amazing at keeping offenses from finding easy points on the inside. They’ll give up a few threes, but miss, and the possession is over – they’re fantastic on the boards.

Washington isn’t a good enough rebounding team to make this a half court fight. It’s the worst team in the Pac-12 in rebounding margin – USC should be at least a +10 there.

What’s Going To Happen

Washington might pose a wee bit of a problem.

USC doesn’t turn the ball over enough to help the Huskies, but it’s not going to crank things up to run away with this.

Will the Huskies be able to take advantage of a few USC offensive lulls? Will USC be on letdown alert after the big win over UCLA?

Yeah, but not enough, and sort of, but not as much as Washington needs.

USC vs Washington Prediction, Lines

USC 74, Washington 65

Must See Rating: 3

