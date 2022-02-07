USC vs Pacific prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Tuesday, February 8
USC vs Pacific How To Watch
Date: Tuesday, February 8
Game Time: 10:00 ET
Venue: Galen Center, Los Angeles, CA
How To Watch: Pac-12 Network
Record: USC (19-4), Pacific (7-15)
USC vs Pacific Game Preview
Why Pacific Will Win
The Tigers need an unfocused effort from a USC team that had a few days off since the loss to Arizona.
Pacific might not have enough of a consistent offense to keep up if the Trojans get rolling, but it forces a ton of takeaways, it hasn’t been bad from the field lately, and when things are working – for the most part – it’s getting to the free throw line on a regular basis.
On the flip side, USC doesn’t do a ton to take the ball away and isn’t great on the free throw line, and …
Why USC Will Win
Pacific doesn’t score enough.
It’s not a great shooting team inside or out, there isn’t enough size to hold up on the boards, and it’s a fight to get to 70 points.
The USC defense was pushed over the last few games, and the offense has been a tad spotty – actually, it was bad in the Arizona swing – but coming up with offensive rebounds shouldn’t be an issue and the defense won’t allow much from the outside.
What’s Going To Happen
It would be nice if Pacific could bomb away from three enough to throw a scare into the Trojans, but it doesn’t make enough from outside with just one game all year with double-digit threes.
USC will get out to a good start and coast. It needs the easy win after the last few games, and it’ll enjoy it.
USC vs Pacific Prediction, Lines
USC 75, Pacific 56
Line: USC -20, o/u: 136
ATS Confidence out of 5: 2
Must See Rating: 2
