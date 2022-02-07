USC vs Pacific prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Tuesday, February 8

USC vs Pacific How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, February 8

Game Time: 10:00 ET

Venue: Galen Center, Los Angeles, CA

How To Watch: Pac-12 Network

Record: USC (19-4), Pacific (7-15)

– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

USC vs Pacific Game Preview

Why Pacific Will Win

The Tigers need an unfocused effort from a USC team that had a few days off since the loss to Arizona.

Pacific might not have enough of a consistent offense to keep up if the Trojans get rolling, but it forces a ton of takeaways, it hasn’t been bad from the field lately, and when things are working – for the most part – it’s getting to the free throw line on a regular basis.

On the flip side, USC doesn’t do a ton to take the ball away and isn’t great on the free throw line, and …

– Latest Polls AP | Coaches

Why USC Will Win

Pacific doesn’t score enough.

It’s not a great shooting team inside or out, there isn’t enough size to hold up on the boards, and it’s a fight to get to 70 points.

The USC defense was pushed over the last few games, and the offense has been a tad spotty – actually, it was bad in the Arizona swing – but coming up with offensive rebounds shouldn’t be an issue and the defense won’t allow much from the outside.

– Top 25 Game Previews, Predictions

What’s Going To Happen

It would be nice if Pacific could bomb away from three enough to throw a scare into the Trojans, but it doesn’t make enough from outside with just one game all year with double-digit threes.

USC will get out to a good start and coast. It needs the easy win after the last few games, and it’ll enjoy it.

USC vs Pacific Prediction, Lines

USC 75, Pacific 56

Line: USC -20, o/u: 136

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

5: Wordle

1: Anyone who goes on social media and gives away the day’s Wordle

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams