USC vs Oregon prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, February 26

USC vs Oregon How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 26

Game Time: 10:00 pm ET

Venue: Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, OR

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: USC (24-4), Oregon (18-10)

– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

USC vs Oregon Game Preview

Why USC Will Win

The Trojans are much, much better than they looked and played in the double-overtime win over an Oregon State team that – as we speak – has three wins this season.

The USC defense couldn’t seem to stop anything the Beavers tried to do, the offense didn’t have any luck from three, and again, that’s not what this team is normally about.

The threes are hit or miss, but the defense is usually amazing at holding things down on the outside and it’s outstanding on the boards.

Oregon doesn’t come up with enough rebounds, it’s not good enough on the offensive line, and now it’s getting a USC team that’s going to be well motivated to come up with a good performance.

– Latest Polls AP | Coaches

Why Oregon Will Win

The Ducks are strong at home, coming up with the game it absolutely had to have with a 68-63 win over UCLA.

They’re not perfect, but the defense picked a great time to come up with one of its best performances of the season – especially guarding from three – and it has to do it all again.

Washington State went off on USC from three and almost pulled off a win. Oregon State hit 50% from the outside, and now it’s up to Oregon to be great from the outside.

It didn’t do much against UCLA, but it was on from the free throw line.

– Top 25 Game Previews, Predictions

What’s Going To Happen

This isn’t a dominant Oregon team at home, but it’s strong enough.

It all comes down to whether or not the offense can figure out how to solve a USC that’s about to play with a whole lot more intensity than it showed in Corvallis.

USC knows how to win on the road, but it’s been shaky. The D will be great, but Oregon will rise up in yet another game it needs to have. It won’t be quite as strong as it was against UCLA, but it’ll hold on late by once again doing a great job on the free throw line.

USC vs Oregon Prediction, Lines

Oregon 71, USC 68

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Rating: 4

5: Troy Aikman on Monday Night Football

1: His inability to not say “make a play”

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams