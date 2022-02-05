USC vs Arizona prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, February 5

USC vs Arizona How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 5

Game Time: 5:00 ET

Venue: McKale Center, Tucson, AZ

How To Watch: FOX

Record: USC (19-3), Arizona (18-2)

USC vs Arizona Game Preview

Why USC Will Win

To hang with Arizona you have to be able to keep up on the boards.

Not a problem. Arizona is among the best teams in the country and on top of the Pac-12 in total rebounds, but USC leads the nation in rebounds per game.

You also need an inside presence and be able to attack the rim on the move. USC doesn’t shoot a whole ton of threes – but it makes them when it does – because it’s too good on the inside.

USC has a way of controlling games with its style and its tempo, and it should be able to keep Arizona from going on the big runs. Throw in the team’s ability to keep the fouls to a minimum, and it might have the right style.

Arizona is used to making at least 12 free throws a game. No one has made more than nine against USC in any of the last four because the team just doesn’t hack enough. But …

Why Arizona Will Win

Arizona has a way of getting teams out to its comfort zone.

It was able to push past UCLA with a big second half run on Thursday night. It might not be great from three on a consistent basis, but it’s a brilliant team at making the extra pass for points on one end, and getting the interior defense on the other to force teams to hit from the outside.

USC’s comfort zone is to rely on the three after the inside game is working. If it has to start cranking up shots from the outside in bunches, it’s in trouble.

What’s Going To Happen

Arizona got its groove back against UCLA.

USC has to dominate the rebounding margin, and it won’t. It has to own the inside, and it won’t. Arizona will get pushed by one of the nation’s best defenses, and it’s going to make this a fight until late.

Arizona will be a big stronger from three. It’ll be more diverse with its scoring.

USC vs Arizona Prediction, Lines

Arizona 77, USC 73

Line: Arizona -11, o/u: 147

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 4.5

