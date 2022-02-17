UNLV Football Schedule 2022: 3 Things To Know

UNLV football schedule 2022: Who does UNLV miss on the Mountain West schedule and what are 3 things to know?

2022 UNLV Football Schedule

Sept 3 Idaho State

Sept 10 at Cal

Sept 17 North Texas

Sept 24 at Utah State

Oct 1 New Mexico

Oct 8 at San Jose State

Oct 15 Air Force

Oct 22 at Notre Dame

Oct 29 OPEN DATE

Nov 5 at San Diego State

Nov 12 Fresno State

Nov 19 at Hawaii

Nov 26 Nevada

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams

UNLV Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Rebels miss from the Mountain West’s Mountain Division?

The Rebels get to miss Boise State. That’s a good start, but not playing Colorado State or Wyoming this year might not be a plus.

That means they get Air Force, New Mexico, and Utah State – that’s a problem, at least with the Falcons and Aggies. Worse yet, they have to go to Utah State to start the Mountain West season.

UNLV Football Schedule What To Know: The road dates are nasty

There are just enough games in Las Vegas to help the cause for a possible six-win push overall, but there’s going to be big problems on the road.

If UNLV wins more than one road game, consider it a major positive.

It has to deal with Notre Dame and Cal on the non-conference slate, plays the two teams from the 2021 Mountain West Championship – Utah State and San Diego State – and it has to make the long trip to Hawaii late in the year. Going to San Jose State isn’t that bad, but it starts a run of three road games in four dates.

UNLV Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

It’s not going to be easy.

If this is going to be any sort of a turnaround season, beating Idaho State, North Texas, and New Mexico at home is a must. Finding a road win somewhere is going to be a grind, and the season half of the slate is going to be a bear.

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams