UConn vs Georgetown College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

UConn vs Georgetown prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Sunday, February 27
UConn vs Georgetown How To Watch
Date: Sunday, February 27
Game Time: 12:00 ET
Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington DC
How To Watch: CBS
Record: UConn (20-7), Georgetown (6-21)
UConn vs Georgetown Game Preview
Why UConn Will Win
Georgetown can’t guard the three.
The team has a bad mix of things happening with struggles from the field to go along with the defensive lapses. The team shoots a whole lot of threes, but not enough to make up for the other issues.
UConn hit ten of its 24 three point tries in the first meeting – a 96-73 win – and Georgetown hasn’t improved since then.
How bad are things for the Hoyas? They’ve lost 17 straight, the offense is struggling to get to 70 points, and …
Why Georgetown Will Win
Georgetown can rebound.
It might be having a whole slew of problems in a whole lot of areas, but again, it’s able to hit three from time to time – it came up with 12 against DePaul and 11 against Marquette – and even though the shooting hasn’t been great, the offensive rebounds are there.
To have any shot, the Hoyas have to start shooting from three and keep it all going. UConn isn’t great at stopping threes, it has problems from time to time on the boards, and …
What’s Going To Happen
Yeah, Georgetown can rebound, but it didn’t do it against UConn the first time around and it’s not going to be great in this.
No, Georgetown can’t shoot, but it was great in that first game and it still got rocked. It won’t score enough to keep up once UConn gets into a second half groove.
UConn vs Georgetown Prediction, Lines
UConn 78, Georgetown 65
Line: UConn -11, o/u: 145
ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5
Must See Rating: 2
5: March
1: February