UCLA vs Washington State prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Thursday, February 17

UCLA vs Washington State How To Watch

Date: Thursday, February 17

Game Time: 11:00 pm ET

Venue: Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles, CA

How To Watch: FS1

Record: UCLA (17-5), Washington State (14-10)

– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

UCLA vs Washington State Game Preview

Why Washington State Will Win

The Cougars are going to shoot threes and they’re going to keep shooting threes.

They might not be winning lately, but they have a nice mix to bother UCLA with all the threes they jack up along with the ability to hit the offensive boards to clean up some of the messes.

On the flip side, UCLA doesn’t do a whole lot from three and that’s been a bit of a problem in this run of three losses in the last four games. The offense hasn’t been bad, but the shooting has been a grind lately.

However …

– Latest Polls AP | Coaches

Why UCLA Will Win

UCLA is finally back at home.

It’s not like the trip down the road to USC is anything major, but that was the fourth straight road game with the last home game back in January.

Yes, UCLA has to get the offense going, and yes, it needs to be a bit more consistent at getting to the free throw line and has to start hitting at least 40% from the field, but this is all about stopping the Wazzu threes.

Washington State doesn’t win when it doesn’t make at least 38% from three – going 2-8 when it doesn’t get more than that – and UCLA has kept teams from getting there 13 times. However …

– Top 25 Game Previews, Predictions

What’s Going To Happen

The Washington State offense travels.

Obviously teams shoot better in familiar surroundings, but the Cougars do what they do when it comes to bombing away going 5-2 on the road.

They haven’t played anyone like UCLA away from Pullman, though.

UCLA will have to withstand a few big Wazzu scoring bursts, but there will be other long stretches when those threes aren’t dropping.

The Bruins will be happy to be home.

UCLA vs Washington State Prediction, Lines

UCLA 77, Washington State 70

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Rating: 3

5: 3-on-3 OT hockey

1: Going to a shootout

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams