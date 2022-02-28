UCLA vs Washington prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Monday, February 28

UCLA vs Washington How To Watch

Date: Monday, February 28

Game Time: 11:00 pm ET

Venue: Alaska Airlines Arena, Seattle, WA

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: UCLA (21-6), Washington (14-13)

UCLA vs Washington Game Preview

Why UCLA Will Win

There was a problem against Oregon last week in a low scoring loss, but it came back roaring against a weak Oregon State team and rolled 94-55.

The offense hasn’t been consistent, and the threes that were there against the Beavers weren’t there against the Ducks, but the offense continues to be brilliant at not turning the ball over and the shooting is usually fine.

As lost as the O can get to 40% from the field, it’s fine.

UCLA is 17-0 when it gets to 40%, and Washington has only allowed under that eight times.

Why Washington Will Win

The Huskies bounced back fro a rough four-game losing streak with a decent win over Washington State to keep tournament hopes alive – it needs this at home.

The defense is great at forcing mistakes and coming up with takeaways. It has to lead the way to easy points and a whole lot of production on the move.

The Huskies have to shoot well. Even with a strong defense they don’t overcome bad shooting days, and UCLA has allowed seven of the last nine teams to hit 40% or better from the field.

Again, that has to start with the defense and takeaways, but …

What’s Going To Happen

UCLA is one of the stingiest teams in the nation when it comes to turnovers. However, it’s the team’s third straight road game and it’s dealing with a desperate team that has to come up with something splashy.

No, the Bruins aren’t going to roll through Washington like they did against Oregon State, but they won’t be flat in the clutch like they were against Oregon.

Washington will crank up the defensive intensity to stay alive, but it just won’t shoot well enough. It’s struggling to get to 40% on a consistent basis, and it would be nice to get more from three.

UCLA is going to struggle, but it’ll get the one scoring burst needed to survive. It’s not going to give up the turnovers Washington will need.

UCLA vs Washington Prediction, Lines

UCLA 75, Washington 66

Line: UCLA -10.5, o/u: 139.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

