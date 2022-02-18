UCLA vs Washington prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, February 19

UCLA vs Washington How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 19

Game Time: 10:00 pm ET

Venue: Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles, CA

How To Watch: FS1

Record: UCLA (18-5), Washington (13-11)

– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

UCLA vs Washington Game Preview

Why Washington Will Win

The Huskies might have lost three of the last four games, but it’s been decent on the offensive boards and it’s doing okay in the turnover battle.

The offense is relatively careful with the ball and here defense leads the Pac-12 in steals. You can’t hang with UCLA if you give up too many transition points – the Bruins lead the Pac-12 in turnover margin – and that shouldn’t be an issue.

There’s no real worry about getting hit by threes, this isn’t a big UCLA rebounding team, and …

– Latest Polls AP | Coaches

Why UCLA Will Win

Washington just doesn’t do enough on the defensive glass and it doesn’t have the scoring pop.

No, it doesn’t turn the ball over, but it doesn’t get that extra pass for easy points, either.

The Huskies have to somehow keep the score low and they have to hit well over 40% of their shots. UCLA’s defense isn’t anything special, but Washington has failed to get to 40% in three of its last four games – losing all three and is 3-9 when it’s under the mark.

But …

– Top 25 Game Previews, Predictions

What’s Going To Happen

Washington will shoot better than 40% and it won’t matter.

UCLA doesn’t turn the ball over enough to give up easy points, it’s going to win the rebounding battle by at least 5 – more like ten – and it’ll get past a sluggish first half to pull away in a workmanlike win coming off the domination of Washington State.

UCLA vs Washington Prediction, Lines

UCLA 80, Washington 65

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Rating: 2

5: Larry David crypto ad

1: Olympic Closing Ceremonies

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams