UCLA vs Washington prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, February 19
UCLA vs Washington How To Watch
Date: Saturday, February 19
Game Time: 10:00 pm ET
Venue: Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles, CA
How To Watch: FS1
Record: UCLA (18-5), Washington (13-11)
UCLA vs Washington Game Preview
Why Washington Will Win
The Huskies might have lost three of the last four games, but it’s been decent on the offensive boards and it’s doing okay in the turnover battle.
The offense is relatively careful with the ball and here defense leads the Pac-12 in steals. You can’t hang with UCLA if you give up too many transition points – the Bruins lead the Pac-12 in turnover margin – and that shouldn’t be an issue.
There’s no real worry about getting hit by threes, this isn’t a big UCLA rebounding team, and …
Why UCLA Will Win
Washington just doesn’t do enough on the defensive glass and it doesn’t have the scoring pop.
No, it doesn’t turn the ball over, but it doesn’t get that extra pass for easy points, either.
The Huskies have to somehow keep the score low and they have to hit well over 40% of their shots. UCLA’s defense isn’t anything special, but Washington has failed to get to 40% in three of its last four games – losing all three and is 3-9 when it’s under the mark.
But …
What’s Going To Happen
Washington will shoot better than 40% and it won’t matter.
UCLA doesn’t turn the ball over enough to give up easy points, it’s going to win the rebounding battle by at least 5 – more like ten – and it’ll get past a sluggish first half to pull away in a workmanlike win coming off the domination of Washington State.
UCLA vs Washington Prediction, Lines
UCLA 80, Washington 65
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING
Must See Rating: 2
