UCLA vs Oregon State prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, February 26

UCLA vs Oregon State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 26

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, OR

How To Watch: CBS

Record: UCLA (20-6), Oregon State (3-23)

UCLA vs Oregon State Game Preview

Why UCLA Will Win

Oregon State still lost.

It’s 3-23, and it got rocked 81-65 by UCLA in mid-January, but despite all the problems and all of the issues it was able to give USC all it could handle on Thursday night.

It was a double-overtime battle, the offense was great, and …

Oregon State still lost, 94-91.

Despite the great performance against the Trojans, there’s still a problem overall from three, the team is a disaster on the boards, and there’s no ability to keep up if UCLA goes on a run.

But …

Why Oregon State Will Win

Oregon State isn’t that miserable considering its record.

Oh sure, it can go absolutely stone cold from the field for stretches, and again, the rebounding is a problem, but UCLA isn’t great from three.

It was a disaster from the outside in the 68-63 loss to Oregon, making just 4-of-24 tries and not making up for the problems on the inside.

Oregon State needs UCLA to stay off from the outside, the game needs to slow down a bit, and there can’t be any misfire on any opportunity. And …

What’s Going To Happen

Nah.

UCLA lost to Oregon the game before the Oregon State game in mid -February, and it’ll be almost as hot from the field this time around.

The Bruins couldn’t make a three against the Beavers the first time around, but they were great at getting to the run, better on the free throw line, and they’re coming off a loss when nothing worked.

UCLA vs Oregon State Prediction, Lines

UCLA 77, Oregon State 58

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Rating: 2.5

