UCLA vs Oregon prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Thursday, February 24

UCLA vs Oregon How To Watch

Date: Thursday, February 24

Game Time: 9:30 ET

Venue: Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, OR

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: UCLA (20-5), Oregon (17-10)

UCLA vs Oregon Game Preview

Why UCLA Will Win

Oregon has been struggling lately losing three of its last four because it’s not shooting well enough.

The O has been bad, but the D has been worse with Cal, Arizona, and Arizona State combining to hit around 53% from the field in those three defeats. The O, though, has to be able to keep up, and it can’t, especially from three.

UCLA has been able to right the ship after its own run of three losses in the last four games thanks to a defense that’s shutting everything down. No one has been able to get to 60 points on the Bruins over the last three games, but …

Why Oregon Will Win

UCLA’s defense has been outstanding at home, but it had issues on the road before that.

No, Oregon isn’t USC or Arizona, but it’s been feisty at home. It doesn’t turn the ball over or make a ton of big mistakes in Eugene, and lately it’s shooting well at home – even if there have been problems overall on the road.

The Ducks are 16-3 when they get to 42% from the field. That includes the overtime thriller of a win over UCLA back in mid-January.

How did they do it? They were brilliant defensively in key stretches, did a little more on the line, and they held down UCLA from three.

What’s Going To Happen

UCLA doesn’t take a ton of shots from deep, but they’ve been on lately with ten of them made against both Washington and Washington State. It’s not going to come up with double-digit threes against the Ducks, but it’s going to make them worry.

Can Oregon keep the score low enough to have a shot? UCLA will be cold just enough in key spots for the Ducks to to survive in a second straight thriller between the two.

UCLA vs Oregon Prediction, Lines

Oregon 68, UCLA 66

Line: UCLA -3, o/u: 138.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

