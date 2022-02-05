UCLA vs Arizona State prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, February 5

UCLA vs Arizona State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 5

Game Time: 10:00 ET

Venue: Desert Financial Arena, Tempe, AZ

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: UCLA (16-3), Arizona State (6-12)

UCLA vs Arizona State Game Preview

Why UCLA Will Win

Arizona State is playing tough.

It’s battling hard, it gave Arizona a rough run, it played its brand of defense well to keep the high-powered Wildcats to just 32% from the field …

And lost.

It bounced back to give USC a (Sun) devil of a time. The Trojans couldn’t do anything from the outside, only hit 30% from the field, and it couldn’t get into any sort of a groove. Arizona State allowed just 58 points …

And lost.

Arizona State has to play games in the 50s, and it has to hope that the shooting can start to work after whiffing time after time on the outside. The bigger problem in those two losses was the inability to grab a rebound.

ASU has given up 140 rebounds over the last three games, and …

Why Arizona State Will Win

How tired is UCLA?

It’s one of the best teams in the country, but it had a bit run of games with a stunning win over Arizona, two wins over Cal and Stanford, and a tough road loss to the Wildcats over the last two weeks.

Now it has to deal with a road game against a team that plays a whole lot of defense and really is doing a great job of pressuring teams from the outside.

The Sun Devils don’t have a turnover problem and they’re strong at keeping teams to 40% shooting or under. If UCLA is lacking any energy whatsoever, it’s going to have to grind a game with a whole lot more work than it might like.

And no, UCLA doesn’t rebound like Arizona or USC.

What’s Going To Happen

Arizona State just doesn’t score enough.

The team can’t seem to get to 70 points, and it failed to get to 60 eight times. UCLA has yet to score fewer than 60 points.

The Sun Devil defense will continue to bring enough pressure and big plays to make this interesting for a while, but UCLA will have one spurt and that will be that.

UCLA vs Arizona State Prediction, Lines

UCLA 71, Arizona State 61

Line: UCLA -11.5, o/u: 131

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: One week off before the Super Bowl

1: Two weeks off before the Super Bowl

