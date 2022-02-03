UCLA vs Arizona prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Thursday, February 3

UCLA vs Arizona How To Watch

Date: Thursday, February 3

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: McKale Center, Tucson, AZ

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: UCLA (16-2), Arizona (17-2)

UCLA vs Arizona Game Preview

Why UCLA Will Win

What did UCLA do that was so right in the 75-59 win over Arizona two weeks ago?

It got out to a big start, Arizona couldn’t get the O going, and the Bruins kept pushing. But it was more than that.

UCLA hit half of its shots against the second-best defense in America.

Everything was working inside and out, the defense held the Wildcats to just 31% from the field, and this time around it has to stay just as hot and not allow the best rebounding team in college basketball to control things by forcing one-and-dones.

There wasn’t any need for offensive rebounds in the first game – UCLA just didn’t miss – but it’s got the ability to hold its own and come up with a few second chance points.

However …

Why Arizona Will Win

UCLA isn’t going to be that amazing again from the field.

It’s not like it was a total aberration – the Bruins have hit 50% or better from the field six times – but the defense is too good on the inside.

The 47% on three that UCLA connected on was by a mile the best day anyone has had from the outside against the Wildcats. Once you start getting into volume shooting against them, forget it.

Yes, the Bruins can hit the offensive boards, but Arizona should be able to dominate for stretches up front.

There’s one big concern, though …

What’s Going To Happen

Where are the Arizona threes?

The team is coming off its two worst shooting games of the year – UCLA and then in a fight against a mediocre Arizona State – and that’s coming from not being able to do anything from the outside hitting just 10-of-51 in the two games.

The Cats got away with it by living on the free throw line against ASU, but UCLA isn’t going to foul enough to matter.

Even so, at home in one of the games of the Pac-12 season, Arizona will find its shooting ability at times in the second half, the defense will be inspired after the problems the first time around, and this time around the rebounding margin will play a much bigger role.

UCLA vs Arizona Prediction, Lines

Arizona 72, UCLA 68

Line: Arizona -6.5, o/u: 146.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 5

