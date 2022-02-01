Transfer Portal Top Quarterbacks. 20 Best Players Switching Teams

Who are all of the top quarterbacks in the 2022 college football transfer portal and where are the best quarterbacks going – or are likely to go?
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballnews
Transfer Portal: Top Quarterbacks
Who are the top quarterbacks in the transfer portal? Based on how much of an impact we think they’ll have on the next two college football seasons, here are the stars of the bunch.
This is fluid. We’ll add more and adjust as players become available through the process.
When it comes to the projections and predicted new schools, they’re based on the best fits for the players to go along with the rumors.
2022 Transfer Portal Top Players
RBs | WRs | TEs
Interesting Moves Outside of the Top 20
Jarret Doege: West Virginia to WKU
Ben Bryant: Eastern Michigan to Cincinnati
Taylor Powell: Troy to Eastern Michigan
Jacob Zeno, Baylor to UAB
1 Caleb Williams
Former School Oklahoma
New School USC
2 Quinn Ewers
Former School Ohio State
New School Texas
3 Kedon Slovis
Former School USC
New School Pitt
4 JT Daniels
Former School Georgia
New School UNDECIDED
Likely Landing or Best Fit Notre Dame (UCLA or Notre Dame would be the best fit, but the likely landing is Ole Miss if Jaxson Dart doesn’t transfer there.)
5 Max Johnson
Former School LSU
New School Texas A&M
6 Jaxson Dart
Former School USC
New School Ole Miss Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
7 Dillon Gabriel
Former School UCF
New School Oklahoma
8 Spencer Rattler
Former School Oklahoma
New School South Carolina
9 Bo Nix
Former School Auburn
New School Oregon
10 Cameron Ward
Former School Incarnate Word
New School Washington State
11 Adrian Martinez
Former School Nebraska
New School Kansas State
12 Michael Penix Jr
Former School Indiana
New School Washington
13 Zach Calzada
Former School Texas A&M
New School Auburn
14 Jayden de Laura
Former School Washington State
New School Arizona
15 Casey Thompson
Former School Texas
New School Nebraska
16 Emory Jones
Former School Florida
New School UNDECIDED
Likely Landing or Best Fit Illinois
17 Jack Plummer
Former School Purdue
New School Cal
18 John Rhys Plumlee
Former School Ole Miss
New School UCF
19 Grant Wells
Former School Marshall
New School Virginia Tech
20 Braxton Burmeister
Former School Virginia Tech
New School San Diego State
2022 Transfer Portal Top Players
RBs | WRs | TEs
2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen. Early Entrants
QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OTs | OG/Cs
Edge | DEs/DTs | LBs | CBs | Safeties | P/Ks
Top 30 2021 NFL Draft Early Entrants
2022 NFL Draft Early Entrants By College
2021 NFL Underclassmen | 2020 NFL Underclassmen