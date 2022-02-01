Transfer Portal Top Quarterbacks. 20 Best Players Switching Teams

Who are all of the top quarterbacks in the 2022 college football transfer portal and where are the best quarterbacks going – or are likely to go?

Transfer Portal: Top Quarterbacks

Who are the top quarterbacks in the transfer portal? Based on how much of an impact we think they’ll have on the next two college football seasons, here are the stars of the bunch.

This is fluid. We’ll add more and adjust as players become available through the process.

When it comes to the projections and predicted new schools, they’re based on the best fits for the players to go along with the rumors.

Interesting Moves Outside of the Top 20

Jarret Doege: West Virginia to WKU

Ben Bryant: Eastern Michigan to Cincinnati

Taylor Powell: Troy to Eastern Michigan

Jacob Zeno, Baylor to UAB

1 Caleb Williams

Former School Oklahoma

New School USC

2 Quinn Ewers

Former School Ohio State

New School Texas

3 Kedon Slovis

Former School USC

New School Pitt

4 JT Daniels

Former School Georgia

New School UNDECIDED

Likely Landing or Best Fit Notre Dame (UCLA or Notre Dame would be the best fit, but the likely landing is Ole Miss if Jaxson Dart doesn’t transfer there.)

5 Max Johnson

Former School LSU

New School Texas A&M

6 Jaxson Dart

Former School USC

New School Ole Miss Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

7 Dillon Gabriel

Former School UCF

New School Oklahoma

8 Spencer Rattler

Former School Oklahoma

New School South Carolina

9 Bo Nix

Former School Auburn

New School Oregon

10 Cameron Ward

Former School Incarnate Word

New School Washington State

11 Adrian Martinez

Former School Nebraska

New School Kansas State

12 Michael Penix Jr

Former School Indiana

New School Washington

13 Zach Calzada

Former School Texas A&M

New School Auburn

14 Jayden de Laura

Former School Washington State

New School Arizona

15 Casey Thompson

Former School Texas

New School Nebraska

16 Emory Jones

Former School Florida

New School UNDECIDED

Likely Landing or Best Fit Illinois

17 Jack Plummer

Former School Purdue

New School Cal

18 John Rhys Plumlee

Former School Ole Miss

New School UCF

19 Grant Wells

Former School Marshall

New School Virginia Tech

20 Braxton Burmeister

Former School Virginia Tech

New School San Diego State

