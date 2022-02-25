Texas vs West Virginia prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, February 26

Texas vs West Virginia How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 26

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, WV

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Texas (20-8), West Virginia (14-14)

Texas vs West Virginia Game Preview

Why Texas Will Win

Texas has to make its shots. It’s just that simple.

Yes, put the ball through the round hole more than the other team does is a positive in this game, but Texas struggles to overcome days when it’s not shooting well.

No, it didn’t do anything from three in the win over TCU, but it was great inside and fantastic on the offensive glass.

When it got shut down by Texas Tech and shot 28% overall, that was it – it couldn’t win.

Texas is 12-1 when it makes 44% of its shots or more.

West Virginia is 2-13 when it allows teams to hit 41% from the field.

Why West Virginia Will Win

The Mountaineers have to be ultra-aggressive defensively from the outside – like they always are – and they have to do what they do to come up with lots of steals, lots of blocks, and lots of defensive stops.

The offense might not be anything special, but it’s great at attacking the rim and getting to the line.

Again, Texas needs to make its shots to win and can’t get this done if it goes cold and this turns into a free throw shooting contest. But …

What’s Going To Happen

West Virginia has lost its last five games and 12 of the last 13 because the defense has been hit or miss – and it’s missed a whole lot over the last few games.

Yeah, Texas has lost two of its last four games, but West Virginia isn’t Baylor or Texas Tech.

The Longhorns won’t wilt on the road under West Virginia’s defensive pressure.

Texas vs West Virginia Prediction, Lines

Texas 76, West Virginia 68

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Rating: 2.5

