Texas vs Texas Tech College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Texas vs Texas Tech prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Tuesday, February 1

Texas vs Texas Tech How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, February 1

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, TX

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Texas (16-5), Texas Tech (16-5)

– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Texas vs Texas Tech Game Preview

Why Texas Will Win

The defense has been suffocating.

It’s one thing to hold down Oklahoma and TCU under 55 points, and it’s another to clamp down in a fight against Tennessee to pull off a 52-51 win against a team that knows how to D up.

It’s as much about the style of play as it is the defense, but the Longhorns are great on the free throw line – at least they usually are; the TCU and Tennessee games were a struggle there – and they have a way of keeping teams from finding any sort of a transitional groove.

This is the No. 1 scoring defense in the nation, and it should be able stifle a Texas Tech team that just doesn’t do enough from three.

However …

– Latest Polls AP | Coaches

Why Texas Tech Will Win

Texas doesn’t let teams score in bunches, but Texas Tech doesn’t let teams score at all.

For all of the good things Texas does, Texas Tech leads the Big 12 in field goal percentage defense, it rebounds everything, and no one in the league takes more free throws.

Texas plays defense and has to keep the score low. Texas Tech plays defense and has no problems hanging around the 70s.

No, really …

– Top 25 Game Previews, Predictions

What’s Going To Happen

Texas can’t win if Texas Tech sets a good scoring pace.

16-0. That’s what Texas is when it holds teams to under 60 points.

0-5. That’s what Texas is when ti doesn’t hold teams to under 60 points.

Texas Tech has scored fewer than 60 points just four times. It’s going to have to go on a bit of a run to get there, but it’ll do it with a good second half spurt to win the Chris Beard Bowl.

Texas vs Texas Tech Prediction, Lines

Texas Tech 64, Texas 58

Line: Texas Tech -5, o/u: 122.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

5: Peyton Manning in a kicky beret

1: Saturday Night Live

2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen. Early Entrants

QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OTs | OG/Cs

Edge | DEs/DTs | LBs | CBs | Safeties | P/Ks

Top 30 2021 NFL Draft Early Entrants

2022 NFL Draft Early Entrants By College