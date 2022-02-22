Texas vs TCU prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Wednesday, February 23

Texas vs TCU How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, February 23

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Frank Erwin Center, Austin, TX

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Texas (19-8), TCU (17-8)

Texas vs TCU Game Preview

Why TCU Will Win

The Horned Frog defense has to take over right away.

There might not be a whole lot of scoring punch or consistency, but the defense has a way of slowing things down to its pace and then stuffing teams from the outside.

Texas is on a bit of a slide losing two of its last three games and needing overtime to get by Oklahoma. Its offense isn’t going off – it couldn’t hit a thing against the Texas Tech D – and it’s getting hammered way too hard on the boards.

TCU is solid on the offensive glass, but …

Why Texas Will Win

TCU gets a whole lot of offensive rebounds because there’s a whole lot of misses.

The offense struggles to get to 70 points when it’s not owning the free throw line. It needs to attack the rim and hope for a whole lot of chances on the line.

Texas won 73-50 in the first meeting because TCU couldn’t do anything from three and hit just 12-of-21 chances on the free throw line.

One good Texas offensive burst at home should be enough to end this.

What’s Going To Happen

Can TCU generate any semblance of a scoring burst?

It’s a decent road team because its defense travels, but it’s too mediocre on the line and too bad from three to keep up after Texas gets out to a first half lead.

Texas vs TCU Prediction, Lines

Texas 68, TCU 56

Must See Rating: 3

