Texas vs Oklahoma prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Tuesday, February 15

Texas vs Oklahoma How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, February 15

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, OK

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Texas (18-7), Oklahoma (14-11)

Texas vs Oklahoma Game Preview

Why Texas Will Win

We did this a few weeks ago and it didn’t go well.

Oklahoma couldn’t hit a thing from three, Texas lived on the free throw line, and it was a 66-52 Longhorn win that was never all that close.

Texas might be coming off a rim-rocking from Baylor, but overall it’s still playing defense as well as any in America – even with Kansas and Baylor combining for 156 points over the last two games – and with a whole lot of good things happening against teams that need to hit from the outside.

Oklahoma needs to be on from three to win. it’s 12-0 when making 35% or more of its threes, and 2-11 when it doesn’t.

Texas allows teams to hit 31% from three. However …

Why Oklahoma Will Win

Texas isn’t close to being the same team away from Austin.

Dominant at home, the Longhorns are 15-1 including that blowout win over Oklahoma. On the road they’re 3-6 and have a hard time from three.

Oklahoma is hardly a rock at home, but it plays defense from three, moves the ball around just fine, and it hits 48% from the field.

As long as the defense can clamp down on the Longhorns from the outside, and if the O can keep the turnovers and mistakes down a bit from its normal problems, it should be right in this for a full 40 minutes.

What’s Going To Happen

Texas is playing well, Oklahoma isn’t.

Yeah, the Sooners aren’t that bad from the field, but they have to be great from three and they have to prove they can get the offense going against a defense that clamps down hard.

The problem will be shows peek turnovers. They’ve slowed a tad lately on the mistakes, but Texas will force at least 15 turnovers for just enough transition and easy points to get out alive.

Texas vs Oklahoma Prediction, Lines

Texas 62, Oklahoma 58

Line: Texas -1.5, o/u: 124

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

