Texas vs Baylor Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Date: Saturday, February 12

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Ferrell Center, Waco, TX

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Texas (18-6), Baylor (20-4)

Texas vs Baylor Game Preview

Why Texas Will Win

The Longhorns aren’t shooting well …

And they’re winning. Why? The defense is holding up.

It got the job done when needed ay home against Kansas. It shut down Iowa State and held on against Tennessee with plenty of steals and timely stops.

Even with Kansas going Kansas in 79-76 Longhorn win, Texas still leads the nation in scoring defense. Teams just aren’t consistently able to rely on the three, and Texas just doesn’t turn the ball over enough to lead to easy points.

However …

Why Baylor Will Win

Here comes the Baylor offense.

It’s been a wild ride over the last several games, but now it’s back at home and the threes are going to be on the way.

No, it’s not going to make this into any sort of a track meet, but it’s moving the ball around well and it will come up with its share of takeaways and stops.

It’s fine with a low scoring game. It’ll get the ball moving around and be more than happy to make this about hitting threes.

There’s one big problem, though …

What’s Going To Happen

All of a sudden the Baylor defense is awful.

It can’t stop decent shooting teams from hitting their shots, and they’re not consistent enough when their own threes aren’t taking over games.

But they’ve also been on the road a whole lot lately and now they’re back in Waco.

For all of the team’s problems and inconsistencies, it’s still 20-4 for a reason. Texas is very much a home court team – just 2-5 in road games – and Baylor will be able to handle the tight defensive game that stays close late.

The Bears will miss too many free throws to pull away, but they’ll close it out with one big three to survive.

Texas vs Baylor Prediction, Lines

Baylor 69, Texas 65

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Rating: 3.5

