Texas Tech vs West Virginia prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, February 5

Texas Tech vs West Virginia How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 5

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, WV

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Texas Tech (17-5), West Virginia (13-8)

Texas Tech vs West Virginia Game Preview

Why Texas Tech Will Win

West Virginia isn’t the West Virginia we’re used to.

It’ll have its moments defensively, but it doesn’t have the same suffocating D, the rebounds aren’t there, and there’s nothing much happening from three because the team doesn’t generate the extra pass.

That’s all death against one of the best defenses in college basketball.

Texas Tech isn’t going to allow a thing from the outside, and it forces way too many turnovers and mistakes for West Virginia to deal with, and again with the rebounds.

The Red Raiders should be able clean everything up.

As long as they’re not letting the Mountaineers get to the rim, they’ll be fine. But …

Why West Virginia Will Win

West Virginia will come up with its share of turnovers.

No, it might not do enough to stop teams from scoring on the inside, but it’ll come up with enough steals to matter and it should be able to feed off the energy of the crowd and the big game.

This is the time to possibly turn the season back around. Texas Tech is coming off of an emotional home win over Texas, but before that it wasn’t all that great from three for long stretches and it’s not going to bomb its way to a win.

If the Mountaineers can grind down Texas Tech a bit and keep this in the 60s, they’ll have a shot.

What’s Going To Happen

Texas Tech was able to win 78-65 a few weeks ago in Lubbock even though it couldn’t hit enough from three, hit got hit with a ton of fouls, and it wasn’t all that great on the line. What did it do well?

Rebound. It was +10 on the board, made up for the problems with a whopping 15 offensive boards – a season-high after the first three warm-up games of the year – and it should be able to get by again by winning on the glass.

West Virginia will have a run or two, but slow and steady should win this race in the second half.

Texas Tech vs West Virginia Prediction, Lines

Texas Tech 73, West Virginia 66

