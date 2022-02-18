Texas Tech vs Texas prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, February 19

Texas Tech vs Texas How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 19

Game Time: 12:30 ET

Venue: Frank Erwin Center, Austin, TX

How To Watch: ABC

Record: Texas Tech (20-6), Texas (19-7)

Texas Tech vs Texas Game Preview

Why Texas Tech Will Win

Defense, defense, defense.

Texas Tech leads the Big 12 in field goal percentage D, it’s allowing just 61 points per game, it’s great on the free throw line, and it’s terrific on the boards.

It’s a great combination of positives that should end up making for an air-tight run in the tournament, and it’s been working well lately with five wins in the last six games and a terrific victory – with a big second half – to get by Baylor.

Texas has been way too inconsistent, it’s not going to do much from three against this defense, and …

Why Texas Will Win

If you want to get Texas Tech, get it out of Lubbock.

It really is crazy. The defense should travel, but it just doesn’t. This isn’t anywhere near the same type of team on the road, going 4-6 away and 16-0 at home.

What’s the real difference? For whatever reason, this team just can’t shoot a lick on the road. It hasn’t shopped worse than 43% in and of the 16 home games, and it hasn’t hit the 40% mark in seven of the ten road games.

Texas Tech, welcome to the Texas defense.

The Longhorns are No. 2 in the nation in scoring D and allow teams to hit just 41% from the field, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Texas doesn’t lose at home.

It has one defeat to Kansas State back in mid-January, but that’s been it in 16 games.

This might not be the emotionally-charged game the first meeting between these two was – a 77-64 Texas Tech win – but it should be a great fight with these two defenses locking down hard.

The Texas Tech shooting won’t be there on the road.

Texas Tech vs Texas Prediction, Lines

Texas 63, Texas Tech 56

