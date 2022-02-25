Texas Tech vs TCU prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, February 26

Texas Tech vs TCU How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 26

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, TX

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Texas Tech (22-6), TCU (17-9)

– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Texas Tech vs TCU Game Preview

Why Texas Tech Will Win

The defense continues to be devastating.

The Red Raiders have won four straight and seven of the last eight but clamping down on everyone from the field. Oklahoma might have hit 49% from the field in a win, but Texas Tech loaded up in the rematch.

The Sooners made 38% of their shots and lost 66-42.

TCU was able to make 46% of its shots from the field in the first meeting, and it was hot from the outside, and … lost 82-69.

Texas Tech is eighth in the nation at field goal defense and 14th in scoring D. TCU doesn’t score enough – it’s having a hard time getting to 70 points. This has to be a low-scoring fight, and …

– Latest Polls AP | Coaches

Why TCU Will Win

TCU isn’t bad at keeping the scores really, really low at home.

It beat West Virginia 77-67 in Ed and Rae Schollmaier, and it lost to Iowa 54-51 a few weeks ago. Slow things down, play in to Texas Tech’s style and capitalize on the opportunities, and get around it all with lots and lots of assists.

Texas was held to 1-of-14 from three, Baylor was held to 2-of-11 from the outside, and …

– Top 25 Game Previews, Predictions

What’s Going To Happen

Texas Tech isn’t good enough from three. It’s going to be all about relying on the defense and forcing enough mistakes to generate easy points.

The Red Raiders hit 54% from the field in the first meeting and was great on the free throw line. That was going, the +5 rebounding margin was great, and it’ll all happen again in Fort Worth.

Texas Tech vs TCU Prediction, Lines

Texas Tech 68, TCU 62

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Rating: 3

5: Troy Aikman on Monday Night Football

1: His inability to not say “make a play”

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams