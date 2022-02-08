Texas Tech vs Oklahoma prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Wednesday, February 9

Texas Tech vs Oklahoma How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, February 9

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, OK

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: Texas Tech (18-5), Oklahoma (13-10)

Texas Tech vs Oklahoma Game Preview

Why Texas Tech Will Win

The defense continues to be a killer.

The double-overtime 94-91 shootout loss aside, the Red Raiders have stayed on brand, not allowing 70 points to anyone else since a loss to Providence on December 1st.

Everyone is struggling from three against this D, no one in the Big 12 is getting more rebounds, and the free throws are dropping. It’s a great combination and style that’s coming through in game after game.

Oklahoma doesn’t rebound well enough, it’s turning it over way too often, and …

Why Oklahoma Will Win

The Sooners can play a little D, too.

They might not be able to clamp down like Texas Tech does, but the problems over a brutal second half of the season are more on the offensive side.

They’re not going to have any issues with keeping this game low scoring and about maximizing possessions.

Oklahoma can hit free throws, too. It’s great at slowing down the three, it’s second in the Big 12 in shooting percentage, and when it scores, it usually comes off the extra pass.

However …

What’s Going To Happen

Texas Tech is way too strong defensively.

Oklahoma wants to play that game, but the other side does it better. However, the Red Raiders are just 2-4 in true road games and 15-0 at home. The defense travels, but it wasn’t able to come up big enough in winnable games against Iowa State and Kansas State.

But Oklahoma is 1-7 in its last eight games. Texas Tech isn’t the team you want to face when on a slide.

Texas Tech vs Oklahoma Prediction, Lines

Texas Tech 66, Oklahoma 62

Line: Texas Tech -3, o/u:127.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

