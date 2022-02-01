Texas A&M vs Tennessee prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Tuesday, February 1

Texas A&M vs Tennessee How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, February 1

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, TN

How To Watch: SEC Network

Record: Texas A&M (15-6), Tennessee (14-6)

– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Texas A&M vs Tennessee Game Preview

Why Texas A&M Will Win

The Aggies might have lost their last three games, but they’ve been okay from the field and they’ve been better than usual from the outside.

Tennessee fits what Texas A&M needs and wants to do. The Aggies aren’t going to want a shootout with a whole lot of up-and-down action.

They’ll want to rely on their tough defense, coming up with a whole lot of steals, and somehow get the Vols into a grind. Tennessee’s game is also about forcing turnovers, but A&M is better at it.

– Latest Polls AP | Coaches

Why Tennessee Will Win

The Vols couldn’t get the scoring going from the outside in the 52-51 loss to Texas a few days ago, but when they can force mistakes and get on the move to set up the offense, they’re fine.

No, they’re not good when they get into shootouts – they got run out of the gym by Kentucky – and again, that’s not really what Texas A&M wants to do.

The Vols move the ball around better than A&M does, they turn it over less, and they do a bit more from the outside.

Basically, the two teams play the same type of game, but Tennessee does it all a bit better. There’s that, and …

– Top 25 Game Previews, Predictions

What’s Going To Happen

Tennessee has yet to lose at home.

It’s 2-4 on the road – and lost two neutral site games – but in Thompson-Boling, it’s 11-0. Texas A&M is a good road team, but it hasn’t beaten anyone like this.

Can the Aggies hit from the outside? They’re 8-0 when they make 40% or more from three, and Tennessee will give up outside shots.

This will be tight throughout with the Vols holding on late, but the Aggies will have their chances.

Texas A&M vs Tennessee Prediction, Lines

Tennessee 69, Texas A&M 65

Line: Tennessee -11, o/u: 131.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: Peyton Manning in a kicky beret

1: Saturday Night Live

2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen. Early Entrants

QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OTs | OG/Cs

Edge | DEs/DTs | LBs | CBs | Safeties | P/Ks

Top 30 2021 NFL Draft Early Entrants

2022 NFL Draft Early Entrants By College