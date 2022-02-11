Tennessee vs Vanderbilt prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, February 12

Tennessee vs Vanderbilt How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 12

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, TN

How To Watch: SEC Network

Record: Tennessee (17-6), Vanderbilt (13-10)

Tennessee vs Vanderbilt Game Preview

Why Vanderbilt Will Win

The Commodores are making a big late push.

It might be a wee bit late in the process to get an NCAA Tournament bid, but they’re picking a great time to play their best basketball of the year with three wins in their last four games.

They’re shooting a whole lot better, they’re hitting their threes, and this has been a different team over the last two weeks than the one that lost to Tennessee 68-60 in mid January.

Combine the improved offense with good defense from three, and this is a dangerous team.

However …

Why Tennessee Will Win

Tennessee is playing well, too.

The Vols are taking and making their threes, they’re hitting their shots from the inside, too, and they’re doing a great job of taking over games in their three-game winning streak.

They didn’t shoot all that well in the first game against the Commodores, but they were great on the free throw line and the defense forced a ton of turnovers – they’re finding ways to win.

And then there’s the home factor …

What’s Going To Happen

Tennessee is 5-6 away from home with two of those wins coming in the last week. Now it’s back in Thompson-Boling where it’s 12-0 and dominating from three.

Talk about shooting better in familiar surroundings, the Vols have hit double-digit threes in nine of their 12 home games and just twice in the 11 games away from home.

It might not hit ten threes against a Vanderbilt defense that’s strong from the outside, but it’ll push through to a good business-like win.

Tennessee vs Vanderbilt Prediction, Lines

Tennessee 74, Vanderbilt 66

