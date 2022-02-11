Tennessee vs Vanderbilt prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, February 12
Tennessee vs Vanderbilt How To Watch
Date: Saturday, February 12
Game Time: 6:00 ET
Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, TN
How To Watch: SEC Network
Record: Tennessee (17-6), Vanderbilt (13-10)
Tennessee vs Vanderbilt Game Preview
Why Vanderbilt Will Win
The Commodores are making a big late push.
It might be a wee bit late in the process to get an NCAA Tournament bid, but they’re picking a great time to play their best basketball of the year with three wins in their last four games.
They’re shooting a whole lot better, they’re hitting their threes, and this has been a different team over the last two weeks than the one that lost to Tennessee 68-60 in mid January.
Combine the improved offense with good defense from three, and this is a dangerous team.
However …
Why Tennessee Will Win
Tennessee is playing well, too.
The Vols are taking and making their threes, they’re hitting their shots from the inside, too, and they’re doing a great job of taking over games in their three-game winning streak.
They didn’t shoot all that well in the first game against the Commodores, but they were great on the free throw line and the defense forced a ton of turnovers – they’re finding ways to win.
And then there’s the home factor …
What’s Going To Happen
Tennessee is 5-6 away from home with two of those wins coming in the last week. Now it’s back in Thompson-Boling where it’s 12-0 and dominating from three.
Talk about shooting better in familiar surroundings, the Vols have hit double-digit threes in nine of their 12 home games and just twice in the 11 games away from home.
It might not hit ten threes against a Vanderbilt defense that’s strong from the outside, but it’ll push through to a good business-like win.
Tennessee vs Vanderbilt Prediction, Lines
Tennessee 74, Vanderbilt 66
Must See Rating: 3
